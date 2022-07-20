Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Ben Llewellin won skeet silver for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but shooting has been omitted from Birmingham 2022

Ben Llewellin claimed his third medal of the 2022 World Cup in Changwon, Korea, after winning skeet mixed team gold with Amber Hill.

It added to a successful week for the 28-year-old Welshman after bronzes in the men's individual and team events.

Hill, who also took individual women's skeet silver, and Llewellin faced Italian pair Chiara di Marziantonio and Niccolo Sodi in the final.

The GB pair were 2-0 down after round one but fought back to win 6-4.