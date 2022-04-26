Last updated on .From the section Shooting

The shooting World Cup in Italy runs until 30 April

Great Britain's women have secured two shooting World Cup medals in Italy this week as Amber Hill won skeet silver and Kirsty Hegarty took trap gold.

Olympian Hill's medal continued her fine form on her return to international shooting after missing the Tokyo Games with coronavirus.

The 24-year-old won gold at the World Cup meeting in Cyprus in March.

Hill's medal came just days after Hegarty came out on top in the trap final.

The Northern Irish shooter, 33, beat Puerto Rico's Augusta Campos-Martyn 31 shots to 28.

"I don't think I've ever been this happy," said Hegarty.

"It feels better than winning a quota place, it feels better than being at the Olympics. It feels absolutely amazing."

Hill was just one clay off gold medal winner Caitlin Connor of the USA, finishing with 36 to Connor's 37.

"To have two consecutive medals where I won gold in Cyprus and silver here in Lonato, it really is an amazing feeling," said Hill.

"I'm working really, really hard and I'm so happy with the results."

Meanwhile, in the men's trap competition, Matt Coward-Holley reached the final of the competition but missed out on a medal after finishing fourth.