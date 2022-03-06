Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Georgina Roberts trains in Powys, Wrexham and Cambridgeshire

Welsh trap shooter Georgina Roberts is hoping to put her Commonwealth Games disappointment behind her at the first ISSF World Cup event of the year.

Roberts fulfilled selection criteria, but the 2022 Games in Birmingham will be without shooting for the first time since 1970 in Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old instead now travels to Cyprus to try the new World Cup format.

"Birmingham 2022 would have been my first Games and shooting not being involved was a real blow," she said.

"It would have been at a range we've been training at so the chances for myself and other teammates medalling would have been incredibly high.

"It's such a shame to have wasted that opportunity."

India had originally threatened to boycott the Games if shooting wasn't included - even offering to host the shooting and archery competitions themselves - before abandoning the plan due to Covid-19 in July 2021.

Of Wales' 36 medals at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, five were won in shooting events - the same haul as in athletics and swimming, and one less than cycling events.

Despite her disappointment, the Mold shooter is keeping focused on her next goals.

This week's event in Cyprus sees a change of format with competitors shooting at 125 targets across three days of qualifying.

The top shooters then progress to the semi-finals and final, which take place on the third day.

"This year is now about ramping up to Paris 2024 [Olympics]," said Roberts.

"We've got to work towards getting a place for that and then focus on the ultimate goal, an Olympic gold medal.

"All we can do is be positive for the future, keep working towards how we can champion our sport so next time we're likely to be back at the Commonwealth Games."

Roberts' first competition win was in Malaga back in January 2020, and Roberts is keen to get back on track with her lofty ambitions.

"I'm a very optimistic and ambitious person," she added.

"Olympic gold is my dream and if I could do it in Paris I'd be the happiest person in the world.

"I think the thing I love about our sport is longevity, there's no age limit you can continue to go and medal at the Olympics, some have gone into their 50s.

"I want a final, I want a medal and I want a gold in Paris, but it's the getting there the really hard part.

"I'm hoping that, if I get there, I can medal and qualify got Los Angeles [2028] and future Olympic Games after that."