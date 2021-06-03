Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Charlotte Hollands and Matthew Coward-Holley won silver in Croatia

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley and Charlotte Hollands won silver in the Olympic Trap Mixed Team event at the European Championships.

A combined score of 144 earned the pair a spot in the gold medal match against Jessica Rossi and Valerio Grazini.

The Italian pair took gold with a score of 41ex 50 versus the British duo's 39ex 50 in Osijek, Croatia.

Coward-Holley, 26, won gold in the men's trap event at the championships on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form and will compete for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

Elsewhere at the European Championships on Thursday, GB's Tom Betts and Lucy Hall won bronze in the Junior Olympic Trap Mixed Team event.