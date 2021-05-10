Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Amber Hill made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016

Britain's Amber Hill won silver in the women's skeet at the shooting World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

American Austen Smith won gold with a final score of 55, with 23-year-old Hill finishing three hits behind on 52.

Slovakia's Danka Bartekova took bronze with a score of 43.

Hill, who is hoping to compete at her second Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, had finished the qualification rounds in top spot having missed just two clays.

In the men's skeet, Hill's British team-mate Ben Llewellin missed out on a place in the final by one clay, finishing with a qualification score of 122.