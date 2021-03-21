Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Amber Hill represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics and won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

Amber Hill earned Great Britain a Tokyo Olympic Games quota place with victory in the women's skeet at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in India.

Hill, who represented Team GB at Rio 2016, took the gold medal following a shoot-off with Kazakhstan's Zoya Kravchenko in New Dehli.

It was her first competition of the year after several postponements because of Covid-19 restrictions.

India's Ganemat Sekhon took bronze.