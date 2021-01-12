Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Matt Skelhon claimed gold at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics

Para-shooting world record holder Matt Skelhon as well as world shooting champions Seonaid McIntosh and Matthew Coward-Holley have been selected for Tokyo 2020.

Skelhon, who claimed gold at the Beijing 2008 Games and won two gold medals at the 2019 World Championships, is among six Britons selected for the Tokyo Paralympics.

"In such tough times the Games are a massive thing to look forward to," says Skelhon.

Joining McIntosh and Coward-Holley in the Team GB Olympic squad are world bronze medallists Kirsty Hegarty (née Barr) and Aaron Harding.

All four will be making their Olympic debuts at this summer's postponed Tokyo Games with McIntosh following her sister Jennifer who competed for Team GB at Rio 2016.

"I've been waiting two and a bit years now since I first qualified so it's really exciting and cool to finally have the place at the Olympics," McIntosh told BBC Sport.

"I've spoken to my sister as she's got way more experience than I do and she's given me some pointers about how it's different to a Commonwealth Games so I'm taking advice from her and just going with the flow."

British Shooting expect to announce further additions to their Olympic line-up later in the year, but those selected for the Games join athletes from sailing, canoeing, sport climbing and triathlon in the Team GB line-up.

The Para shooters are the first British athletes to be officially selected for the Tokyo ParalympicsGB squad with the team expected to eventually consist of around 240 athletes from 19 sports.

In addition to Skelhon the Para-shooting squad includes London 2012 bronze medallist James Bevis as well as Tim Jeffery and Ryan Cockbill who together claimed team gold in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 event at the 2019 World Championships.

Rio 2016 Paralympians Lorraine Lambert and Issy Bailey complete the line-up.

Team GB shooting squad:

Kirsty Hegarty (women's Olympic trap), Matt Coward-Holley (men's Olympic trap), Aaron Heading (men's Olympic trap) and Seonaid McIntosh (women's 3x40 rifle and 10m air rifle).

ParalympicsGB Para-shooting squad:

Matt Skelhon (rifle prone SH1), James Bevis (rifle prone SH2), Tim Jeffery (rifle prone SH2), Ryan Cockbill (rifle prone SH2), Lorraine Lambert (rifle 3 positions SH1), Issy Bailey (air pistol SH1).