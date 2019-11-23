Shooting: Seonaid McIntosh adds bronze in mixed team event at World Cup finals

McIntosh is world number one in 3p shooting

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh has added a bronze medal to her earlier gold at the ISSF World Cup finals in China.

The 23-year-old world number one was third in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event alongside China's Haonan Yu.

It adds to her gold in the three positions 50m rifle final.

Another medal caps a strong year for McIntosh, who took silver and gold at the Rio World Cup in August and European gold in September.