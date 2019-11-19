Shooting: Seonaid McIntosh wins gold at World Cup finals

McIntosh is world number one in 3p shooting

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh capped her memorable year with gold at the ISSF World Cup finals in China.

The 23-year-old world number one was third after the kneeling discipline in the three positions 50m rifle final.

But a strong showing in the prone and standing secured victory with a final score of 462.1 ahead of China's Ruijiao Pei and Nina Christen of Switzerland.

It adds to McIntosh's silver and gold at the Rio World Cup in August and European gold in September.