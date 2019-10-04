Seonaid McIntosh sets sights on Olympic medal after 'crazy' year of success

Seonaid McIntosh is currently the number one ranked 3P shooter in the world

Seonaid McIntosh is "absolutely targeting the podium" at the Tokyo Olympics following an incredible year for the Scottish shooter.

The 23-year-old has picked up three World Cup medals (one gold, two silver) in 2019 as well as European gold in the 300m prone last month.

McIntosh was world champion in the 50m prone last year after collecting two Commonwealth Games bronze medals.

"You can't go to an Olympics and not target a medal," she told BBC Scotland.

"I don't like to say too much in case you jinx it. Obviously I still have to be selected for Tokyo but, assuming I'm going, I'd really like to make the final in the 3P (three positions), a medal would be amazing. I'm absolutely targeting the podium in that.

"I'm looking for a good performance in the air rifle, which is quite different. A good performance could get me in the final."

At Thursday's Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards in Edinburgh, McIntosh was named sportsperson of the year and female athlete of the year.

"It's been crazy," she said. "This time last year I won the word champs and my quota place for Tokyo so I took a back seat for a while and focused on getting my degree (a first class in electrical engineering). Then I switched back into shooting and hadn't lost much.

"It's been going really well since then. It gives me confidence for next year.

"There are three of four of us who this year who have consistently made the finals, so I kind of know roughly at least who I should be up against but anything can happen at an Olympics. I've been building to this for a while."