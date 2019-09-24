Seonaid McIntosh wins gold at European Shooting Championships

From the section

Seonaid McIntosh was announced as the world's number one 3P shooter earlier this month

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh equalled a world record as she won rifle gold at the European Shooting Championships.

The 23-year-old's score of 599-27x in 300m prone beat Germany's Eva Roesken and Sweden's Linda Olofsson in Bologna.

The result adds to the mixed team prone bronze she won with Ken Parr.

Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was named the world's number one 3P shooter after her silver and gold medals at the Rio World Cup.

She also won gold in the 50m rifle prone at last year's World Championships in South Korea.