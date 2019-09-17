GB win double bronze at shooting European Championships

From the section

GB's Amber Hill and Ben Llewellin (right) on the podium with winners Russia and silver medallists France (left)

Two British shooting pairs have won bronze in their respective European championships in Italy.

Seonaid McIntosh and Ken Parr won bronze in the 50m rifle mixed team event at the 25/50m European Championships in Bologna.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Simon Claussen had dominated the final to take gold.

Meanwhile, GB's Amber Hill and Ben Llewellin won bronze in the mixed team skeet at the shotgun Euros in Lonato.