Aaron Heading qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after European Championships silver

Heading has been to three Commonwealth Games but this will be his first Olympics representing Great Britain

Aaron Heading has qualified for Tokyo 2020 after winning the trap silver at the European Championships.

It was one of just two chances 32-year-old shooter had left to secure a Team GB place.

At the event in Lonato, Italy, Heading, who won silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, finished with a score of 44 to claim second place.

Croatia's Jiri Liptak took home the gold while Mauro De Filippis of Italy won bronze.

An emotional Heading said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to win a quota place for my country.

"I've been so close but to finally do it and give something back for my country. It really does mean the world."

It means Team GB now have four representatives in shooting, with Seonaid McIntosh, Kirsty Barr and Matt Coward Holley having already secured theirs.