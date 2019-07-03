ISSF World Championships: Britain's Matt Coward-Holley wins gold

Mauro De Filippis, Matt Coward-Holley and Khaled Almudhaf
Matt Coward-Holley (centre) has already secured a quota place for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Britain's Matt Coward-Holley has won gold in Olympic trap shooting at the ISSF World Championships.

Coward-Holley claimed the title ahead of Italy's Mauro De Filippis and Khaled Almudhaf of Kuwait in Lonato, Italy

The 24-year-old also won bronze for Britain in the world team event alongside Nathan Hales and Aaron Heading.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," said Coward-Holley.

"I didn't have the greatest of starts, I missed four out of my first seven and then dug in and came out with the gold with a score of 45. In these conditions I'm delighted."

Coward-Holley had already secured his place at next year's Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon in May.

