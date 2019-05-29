Seonaid McIntosh: New British 3P record as Scot takes World Cup silver

Seonaid McIntosh won gold in the prone 50m rifle at last year's ISSF World Shooting Championships

Seonaid McIntosh picked up the silver medal in rifle three positions at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Munich.

The Scot, 23, set a new British record of 461.4 to finish behind Russia's Yulia Zykova.

McIntosh, who already has quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, went into the final shot 0.9 points ahead but scored 9.5 to Zykova's 10.6 points.

Her medal was Britain's first 3P in a World Cup since Malcolm Cooper in 1989.