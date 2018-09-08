Shooting World Championships 2018: Heading & Barr win bronze for Britain

Aaron Heading won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games

Britain's Aaron Heading and Kirsty Barr won bronze in trap mixed pairs at the World Championships in South Korea.

But they missed out on a quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was on offer to the top two finishers.

Slovakia took gold and the British pair equalled Russia's 33 clays - but the silver went to the Russian pair because of their better record in qualifying.

"We're absolutely over the moon with our bronze medal," world number one-ranked trap shooter Heading said.

"Me and Kirsty pulled it out of the bag for Great Britain," he added.

Both won silver medals at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Britain's Seonaid McIntosh narrowly missed out on a third world championship medal in South Korea after finishing fourth in Saturday's 50m rifle three positions finals.