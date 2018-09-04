World Shooting Championships: Great Britain women win bronze in South Korea

Seonaid McIntosh won team bronze in South Korea with her sister Jennifer and GB team-mate Zoe Bruce

Great Britain have won team bronze in the women's 50m rifle prone at the World Shooting Championships in South Korea.

Sisters Jennifer and Seonaid McIntosh and team-mate Zoe Bruce, who was making her debut in the competition, came third with 1850.6 points.

Germany won gold with Denmark taking silver at the event in Changwon, which runs until Saturday, 15 September.

The McIntosh siblings also have seven Commonwealth Games medals between them.