Amber Hill: Briton wins World Cup shotgun gold in Malta

Amber Hill won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Britain's Amber Hill won her first ISSF World Cup shotgun title of the season with victory in the skeet final in Siggiewi, Malta.

The 20-year-old, who claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games in April, last won a World Cup gold in 2013 during her first year as a senior shooter.

Hill scored 52 out of 60 targets to defeat American Amber English's score of 48.

"I'm so happy to finally come away with another gold," said Hill.

Hill won bronze at the season-opening World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico in March before taking silver in Changwon, South Korea, in April.

"[Malta] was one of the trickiest competitions I've ever shot at as it was really windy and the conditions haven't been perfect, but that made it really interesting," she said.

The final shotgun World Cup event of 2018 will take place in Tucson, USA, 9-19 July.