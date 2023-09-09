Last updated on .From the section Scotland

A hat trick from veteran Glen MacKintosh helped Newtonmore clinch the HIS Sutherland Cup, shinty's reserve team championship, on a 4-2 scoreline against Skye at Drumnadrochit.

Kingussie are back top of the Premiership after a very late surge gave them a 4-2 home win over Kyles.

Oban Camanachd came from behind to defeat Kinlochshiel 4-1 at Balmacara and Lovat had a 2-0 home win over Skye.

Caberfeidh defeated already relegated Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-2 at Yoker and Lochaber clinched the National Division title and a return to the Premiership with a late 2-1 victory at Kilmallie.

MacKintosh opened for Newtonmore at Drumnadrochit and Shockie MacLennan equalised but MacKintosh regained the lead just before half time.

MacLennan got Skye's second equaliser but Charlie Ferguson edged Newtonmore in front for a third time and MacKintosh completed his hat trick to clinch the trophy first played for 100 years ago in 1923.

At The Dell, Ross MacRae gave Kyles the edge late in the first half but a Savio Genini double in the last five minutes sent Kingussie, who have three games in hand, top, above Newtonmore on goal difference.

Oban Camanachd, Kingussie's opponents in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup final in Inverness next Saturday, conceded early to Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae.

However Camanachd struck back for a morale boosting win with a Malcolm Clark hat trick and one from Craig MacMillan.

Greg Matheson struck early and Marc MacLachlan followed up in the second half for Lovat against the Skye first team.

At Yoker, Calum McLay scored first for Glasgow Mid Argyll, then Kevin Bartlett and Craig Morrison gave Cabers the lead. Bartlett made it 3-1 and Craig Anderson replied for GMA.

Premiership top scorer Morrison then completed another hat trick.

In yet another game where the eventual losers scored first, Calum MacDougall opened for Kilmallie. Max Campbell equalised and Ben Delaney's title clinching winner came with just two minutes left.

Lochaber add the National Division title to the Ferguson Balliemore Cup.

Relegation from the National Division is now wide open after Strathglass reduced Oban Celtic's safety cushion to a single point with a 3-1 defeat of Col Glen while Celtic had a goalless draw with Inveraray.