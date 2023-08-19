Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Oban Camanachd won the Macaulay Cup for the first time in 28 years with a 2-1 victory at Mossfield over holders Kingussie.

Calum MacKintosh gave Kingussie - who won the Grand Slam last season - the lead midway through the first half but Camanachd came storming back after the restart.

Teenager Matthew Sloss split the Kingussie defence wide open with a diagonal run from the right for a quick equaliser and Lewis Cameron plucked the ball out of mid air to grab the winner over his right shoulder with 55 minutes gone.

The same sides now meet again in the Camanachd Cup final in Inverness on September 16.

Newtonmore failed to leapfrog Kingussie to the top of the Premiership when they conceded late to draw 2-2 with Caberfeidh.

Iain Robinson gave Newtonmore an early breakthrough at The Eilan and Craig Morrison equalised midway through the first half.

Robinson gave a repeat performance early in the second period but Kevin Bartlett grabbed Cabers' second equaliser with just four minutes left.

Beauly lost 2-1 to Skye. Ross Nicholson opened for Skye and into the second half Finlay MacLennan gave Beauly hope before Jordan Murchison netted Skye's winner to deepen Beauly's relegation worries.

Kyles beat Lovat 3-0. Will Cowie, Ross MacRae and Connor Kennedy all scored for Kyles in the first half at Kiltarlity.

Kinlochshiel another step towards Premiership safety, with goals by Jordan Fraser and Zander MacRae earning victory over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

And Lochaber ensured a grandstand finish to the National Division with a 1-0 defeat of leaders Glenurquhart.

Max Campbell's strike lifted them to a point behind Glenurquhart with a game in hand.

Lewis Camanachd made it 10 North Division 2 wins in a row with a 12-0 eclipse of Strathglass reserves at Cannich.