Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie went top of the Premiership with a 2-1 defeat of Oban Camanachd at Mossfield, deposing Newtonmore who slumped 4-1 to Kyles at Tighnabruich.

Fort William gave their promotion prospects a big boost in the National Division with a 4-0 home win over Oban Celtic, while Inveraray suffered a setback when they went down 1-0 to second-tier newcomers Col Glen at the Winterton.

No fewer than 19 teams requested a free Saturday for players to attend the Belladrum music festival, leaving a reduced programme.

A James Falconer double put Kingussie well on top, although David Duncan pulled one back for Oban just before half time.

Daniel Craven put Newtonmore in front in the first minute and it was almost half time before Kyles responded through Ross MacRae and Scott MacDonald. Connor Kennedy and MacRae's second then gave Kyles a comfortable win.

Kingussie only head Newtonmore on goal difference, but have four games in hand. Kyles' victory lifts them to third, but only four points clear of the relegation zone in a very tight league.

A Lewis Morrison goal followed by a Victor Smith hat trick secured the points for Fort William, as did Scott MacVicar's early strike for Col Glen.

Fort are now just a point adrift of the National Division promotion places but have played extra games.

League shinty's most remote club, Lewis Camanachd, extended a remarkable run in North Division 2 to seven straight wins with a 5-0 eclipse of leaders Lochcarron at Shawbost.

Second placed Lewis have scored 33 and conceded just seven in their winning streak.