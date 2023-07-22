Last updated on .From the section Scotland

A perfect day for Lochaber Camanachd saw them defeat local rivals Kilmallie 5-0 at home to lift the Ferguson Balliemore Cup.

Artemis Macaulay Cup holders Kingussie edged Kinlochshiel 2-1 to reach the final against Oban Camanachd, 1-0 winners over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Kyles edged away from the Mowi Premiership relegation zone when they came back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 home win over Skye, who dropped towards it.

Ben Delaney scored a hat trick to give Lochaber a 3-0 lead over Kilmallie before Max Campbell and Finlay MacDonald completed the rout in the clash for shinty's intermediate title.

Archie MacRae gave Kinlochshiel an early lead in the Macaulay, but Lee Bain equalised just before half-time and Ruaraidh Anderson hit a 70th-minute winner for Kingussie.

Matthew Sloss grabbed the only goal against Mid Argyll to grab the other place in the final on Oban's own Mossfield pitch.

A Jamie Gillies double midway through the first half put Skye in a strong position but Will Cowie pulled one back before half-time. Roddy MacDonald then scored twice to win it for Kyles.

In the National Division, Glenurquhart were pulled back to a 2-2 draw at Inveraray so only go top on goal difference. Daniel MacLean put Glenurquhart ahead and Fraser Watt equalised before John Barr's second was cancelled by Inveraray's Neil Campbell.

The other second-tier game produced a 3-1 away win for Fort William over Col Glen.