Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Celtic won the Viaplay Cup last year when they defeated Rangers in the final

Viaplay has pulled out of its coverage of sport in the UK, which includes broadcasting Scotland men's matches as well as the Scottish League Cup.

It will lay off a quarter of its staff to cut costs with huge losses imminent.

The Nordic broadcaster, also the sponsor of the League Cup, has a deal to televise Scotland games until 2028.

"We will exit Poland, Baltics, UK, US and Canada to re-focus on the Nordics and Netherlands," said CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann.

"(We will) exit in the form of disposal, partnering or winding down the businesses."

Motherwell against Queen's Park is scheduled to be shown live in the League Cup on Saturday.

Viaplay, which acquired Premier Sports and its rights last year, also televised last season's United Rugby Championship featuring Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Scandinavian company also has a deal to broadcast the Scottish Cup alongside BBC Scotland until next year, while it holds the rights to show the League Cup until 2027.

The contract to show Scotland games - which saw Steve Clarke's side record memorable wins against Spain, Norway and Georgia on the channel - is brokered through Uefa.

Viaplay will now focus resources on markets where it feels it "can compete for the long term" as it takes "a number of immediate decisions for the sake of the future of our business".

"Looking into the second half of the year, we will continue to feel the pressure of the macro environment and rising content costs, due to higher original content costs, built-in sports rights inflation, and adverse currency effects," added Lindemann.

"We now expect full year group operating losses to be approximately SEK 850-1,050m (£64m-£75m) for 2023."

The SPFL and SFA are yet to comment on Viaplay's announcement.

Analysis - Chris McLaughlin, BBC Scotland

The headlines don't look good but if you scratch under the surface, there shouldn't be any immediate panic for Scottish football.

Viaplay may have bitten off more than it can chew but the Scandinavians are unlikely to pull the plug in the UK immediately.

The SPFL is publicly and privately fairly relaxed. It has received about half of the £2.5m due for the League Cup rights and is confident of getting the rest.

The Scottish Cup rights are held with IMG and sold on to Viaplay - so there's unlikely to be any financial fallout there.

Similarly, Uefa holds the rights for the international matches and any negative impact there should be minimal.

In the long term though, the Viaplay situation may well force smaller governing bodies to look for more established broadcasters.

Scottish football was burned badly in the past when the Setanta deal collapsed. Clubs have always been inclined to chase the biggest offer. Given what's happening now, they may well look for the bigger boys who can sell them some certainty.