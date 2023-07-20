Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Celtic won the Viaplay Cup last year when they defeated Rangers in the final

Viaplay has pulled out of its coverage of sport in the UK, which includes broadcasting Scotland matches as well as the Scottish League Cup.

It will lay off a quarter of its staff as part of cost-cutting measures.

The Nordic broadcaster, also the sponsor of the League Cup, has a deal to televise Scotland games until 2028.

"We will exit Poland, Baltics, UK, US and Canada to re-focus on the Nordics and Netherlands," said CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann.

"(We will) exit in the form of disposal, partnering or winding down the businesses."

Motherwell against Queen's Park is scheduled to be shown live in the League Cup on Saturday.

Viaplay, which acquired Premier Sports last year, also televised last season's United Rugby Championship featuring Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It also has a deal to broadcast the Scottish Cup alongside BBC Scotland until next year, while the Scandinavian company holds the rights to show the League Cup until 2027.

The contract to show Scotland games is brokered through Uefa.