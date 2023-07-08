Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Tulloch Camanachd Cup holders Kingussie progressed to the semi-finals with a 3-1 away win over Caberfeidh while their predecessors Kinlochshiel also reached the last four with a 2-1 success at Beauly.

Oban Camanachd edged South rivals Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2 and the remaining tie between Kyles and Lovat was postponed.

Newtonmore squandered a chance to return to the top of the Mowi Premiership despite scoring first in Portree as Skye hit back for a 2-1 victory to edge clear of the relegation zone.

Glenurquhart went top of the National Division with a 4-1 win away to Col Glen while previous leaders Lochaber slumped 5-0 in their derby at Fort William.

James Falconer got an early opener for Kingussie but Scott MacPhail made it 1-1 at half-time. The tie appeared to be heading for extra time but Falconer got his second and Savio Genini clinched it for the holders.

Second-half goals from Donald Nixon and Archie MacRae put Kinlochshiel well on top and Beauly's response came from David MacLean in stoppage time.

Ross MacMillan scored for Oban midway through the first half but Calum McLay equalised within a minute. Two goals in as many minutes from Daniel MacCuish sent Oban in 3-1 up at half-time before McLay's second for Mid Argyll.

Newtonmore's Drew MacDonald broke the deadlock in Portree late in the first half. Ross Gordon levelled early in the second before Archie Millard's late winner, which lifts Skye into sixth place in this tight league.

A Ryan Porter hat-trick provided the cornerstone of Glenurquhart's eclipse of Col Glen.

Meanwhile in Fort William the derby was on a knife edge until a quickfire double from Victor Smith right on half-time turned the game and one more from Lachie Shaw put it in the bag for the home side in advance of Shaw's second and a late fifth from Bryan Simpson.

Lochaber now trail Glenurquhart by a point but have a game in hand.

The other favourites, Kilmallie, scored first at Inveraray through Calum MacDougall before losing to goals from Campbell Watt and Craig Taylor.