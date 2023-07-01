Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Champions Kingussie went top of the Mowi Premiership with a 1-0 away win over Lovat while Kyles broke clear of the relegation zone following a 4-0 eclipse of Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Beauly replaced Kyles thanks to their late 2-0 defeat by Kinlochshiel at Balmacara. Skye and Oban Camanachd drew 1-1 at Mossfield Park.

The Balliemore Cup final will be a local derby on local soil at Spean Bridge after Lochaber beat Inveraray 3-1 and Kilmallie eclipsed Bute 5-1 in the semi-final double header at Taynuilt.

Ruairidh Anderson scored the only goal of the game just after the restart to edge Kingussie ahead of Newtonmore on goal difference at the top, but Kingussie have two games in hand.

Conor Kennedy and Scott MacDonald both grabbed first-half doubles to lift Kyles clear of the bottom two in the very tight lower half of the table.

Beauly seemed to be holding out for a point until the last 12 minutes when a rapid 1-2 from Archie MacRae and John MacRae clinched both points for Kinlochshiel.

James Pringle gave Skye the lead on the half-hour at Oban but Malcolm Clark equalised early in the second half.

Glasgow Mid Argyll, eight points adrift, still seek their first point at the bottom but only two points separate the five clubs above them.

In the cup, for shinty's intermediate championship, Duncan MacKinnon gave Lochaber a first-minute lead, which Finlay MacDonald doubled midway through the first half.

In the second, Kieran MacKay pulled one back for Inveraray but a Ben Delaney penalty secured Lochaber's place in the final on their home pitch.

In the other semi-final, Calum MacDougall scored all five of Kilmallie's goals, four of them in 26 first-half minutes, and Leon McMillan pulled one back for Bute on the hour.