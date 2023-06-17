Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The top two in the Mowi Premiership cashed in on home advantage to move further clear as leaders Newtonmore defeated Oban Camanachd 3-1 and Kingussie beat Beauly 3-0.

Lovat drew 2-2 with Caberfeidh to remain in touch.

Kinlochshiel edged the derby 1-0 over Skye in Portree and Glasgow Mid Argyll took another step towards relegation when they slumped 5-0 against Kyles.

Lochaber took command of the National Division with a 3-1 win over Kilmallie.

After a goalless first half, Steven MacDonald gave Newtonmore the lead before Iain Robinson and Martin Hall scored three minutes apart to kill the game. Daniel Cameron got a late consolation for Oban.

Thomas Borthwick scored one in each half for Kingussie before Eoin Baikie's clincher.

Newtonmore are two points clear, but Kingussie have three games on hand.

Lovat looked to be on easy street after Graeme MacMillan and Greg Matheson had them 2-0 up within half and hour. However Blair Morrison and Finlay Coleman struck back for Cabers in the second half.

Donald Nixon scored the only goal of the game for Kinlochshiel late in the first half in Portree.

At Tighnabruich, Will Cowie contributed a double for Kyles who also had Ross MacRae with a penalty, Scott MacDonald and Conor Kennedy on target.

This leaves Mid Argyll, who defend the Celtic Society Cup in the final on June 24th, pointless at the nine game half-way stage of their programme, having conceded 40 goals and scored four.

Duncan MacKinnon netted in each half and Ben Delaney scored a penalty for Lochaber before Martin Stewart's late response for Kilmallie who now trail their local rivals by three points at the top of the second tier.

Elsewhere in the National Division, Andrew Corrigan got a hat-trick in Glenurquhart's 7-0 eclipse of Inveraray, as did Victor Smith in Fort William's 7-1 defeat of Oban Celtic.

Glengarry, who had a remarkable 8-5 success over Lochcarron, will meet Kilmory who edged Ballachulish 4-3, in the final of the national single team club competition.