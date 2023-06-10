Kingussie retained the cottages.com MacTavish Cup for the north area championship with a tight 1-0 victory over Skye in the final at Bught Park, Inverness.

Captain James Falconer scored the goal that sent Kingussie on the first step towards defending their 2022 Grand Slam of all four major titles but Skye emerged with credit from their first major final for 33 years.

Thomas Borthwick and Ruaraidh Anderson missed out on early half-chances for Kingussie before Skye's Jordan Murchison caught the holders' defence napping and dashed in, only for the net to elude him.

Just before the half-hour, Kingussie scrambled the ball across the line but the goal was disallowed. However, just three minutes later, Falconer rifled it in from 15 yards to put the holders ahead. A minute later, Falconer shot over the bar and the first half headed towards an end with fine saves at both ends.

Kingussie's Bob MacGregor plucked a rocket shot from Ross MacKinnon out of the air to conserve his side's lead before Murphy Henderson's fine right-footed stop from Falconer.

The second half got off to an interrupted start with injuries to both captains, Skye's John Gillies suffering a head knock.

There was yet another attack by Skye's ever active Ruaridh MacLeod, but he was again denied. Skye pressed hard for an equaliser, with the players requiring water breaks in the hot, windless conditions.

Meanwhile, in the Mowi Premiership, Greg Matheson and Duncan Davidson scored within one second-half minute to give Lovat a 2-0 away win over leaders Newtonmore.

The south semi-final of the Artemis MacAulay Cup will pitch Oban Camanachd, who beat Inveraray 3-0, against cup specialists Glasgow Mid Argyll, who still seek their first Premiership point but defeated Kyles 5-3 in this national knockout.