Aquatics, football, athletics and cycling are the main beneficiaries of a record £36.7m investment announced for 2023-24 by sportscotland.

It represents an 8.6% increase on the previous year and "a record high for investment in core activities" by the national agency.

Amounts range from up to £1.36m for aquatics to £1000 for hang/para gliding.

Football receives £1.35m, athletics £1.27m and cycling £1.1m.

Scottish Sport Minister Maree Todd pointed out that part of the extra investment was designed "to help partners fund staff pay rises during this cost-of-living crisis" and help provide jobs that meet the principles of the Scottish Government's fair work programme.

Sportscotland chief executive Forbes Dunlop, hopes the investment will help increase the participation in sport and leisure facilities in communities around the country and "support an increased focus on inclusion and breaking down barriers to participation".