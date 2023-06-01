Can Caley conjure spirit of 2015 to stun Celtic?

A young Ryan Christie (second right) was part of the winning Caley Thistle side in 2015

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 3 June Kick-off: 17:30 BST

Very few are giving Inverness Caledonian Thistle much of a chance against treble-chasing Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

But it was a similar story in 2015 when the teams met at Hampden in the last four, with Caley Thistle pulling off a shock victory before lifting the trophy in dramatic fashion against Falkirk.

John Hughes was the man who led the Highlanders to their finest moment and here the former manager recalls those encounters at the national stadium, although memories of the celebrations are rather hazy.

'We carried a lot of luck' - Raven is semi-final hero

Caley Thistle reached their first Scottish Cup final thanks to an extra-time goal from David Raven, scuppering Celtic's hopes of a domestic clean sweep.

Trailing to Virgil van Dijk's sublime curling free-kick, Inverness enjoyed a huge slice of good fortune when referee Steven McLean failed to spot Josh Meekings using a hand to keep out a shot from Leigh Griffiths.

Instead it was Celtic who lost a man when goalkeeper Craig Gordon was sent off.

Greg Tansey levelled from the spot and Edward Ofere put Caley Thistle ahead, only for John Guidetti to make it 2-2.

With 117 minutes on the clock, Graeme Shinnie fired across goal and there was Raven to power home.

"We were massive underdogs," said Hughes. "But don't forget we finished third in the Premier League that year and had guys that went on to play for Scotland like Shinnie and (Ryan) Christie.

"We carried a lot of luck. The Meekings handball - he should have been sent off. Then Craig does get sent off and they're down to 10.

"I said to the boys going into extra-time 'you'll never get a better chance of reaching a final'. If we were going to get beaten, it would be having a real good go."

David Raven (right) made it 3-2 against Celtic but missed the final through injury

'Blues Brothers' combine to 'make history'

Waiting for Caley Thistle in a surprise final on 30 May were Falkirk, who had finished fifth in the Championship.

"It was a whole different ball game," said Hughes. "I really felt a shift in pressure but we had a good mindset in terms of sticking to the process that had served us so well that season.

"Sometimes it can become too much to handle. I just told the players it was there for us to make history, we had to stick to the game plan and not get caught up in it."

When Aaron Doran, one of two current players from that team, slipped the ball through for Marley Watkins to round the keeper and open the scoring for a dominant Caley Thistle after 38 minutes, it looked like it was going to Hughes' plan.

However, a red card for captain Carl Tremarco handed the improving Bairns momentum with 15 minutes remaining.

Peter Grant headed in an equaliser, but just as the tie looked destined for extra-time, Jamie MacDonald could only parry a Watkins shot on the counter attack and James Vincent turned in the winner with four minutes remaining.

"We were looking to get James in behind the striker, but after the red card he had to go in at right-back," Hughes explained.

"James has got some engine and he was the only one at the club who could relate to Marley. They were like the Blues Brothers those two.

"When Marley went on that mazy run, for James to get from right-back to tap it in at the back post was beyond me, absolutely fantastic.

"It was the dying minutes of the game and it was just total relief really.

"You know instantly what it means to the city, to the Highlands and those running the club. To do it for them was special.

"After that, don't ask me too much. The beers were flowing on the four-hour bus journey home."

James Vincent scored the winning goal at Hampden in 2015

'Celtic still have foot on accelerator'

Caley Thistle have not played since 5 May after missing out on the Championship play-offs. Players have had a holiday, a training trip to Ireland and a few bounce games against lower league opposition.

"I think it could be a problem," said Hughes of the lengthy lay-off. "Celtic still have their foot on the accelerator, you saw that against Aberdeen last weekend.

"And this Celtic side is one of the best I've seen for a number of years.

"Inverness must stick to the game plan, whether they concede or nick the first goal, and that all comes down to belief and trust in your teammates.

"Don't go chasing it. I'm sure Billy Dodds will have something up his sleeve to try and have a go if they're still hanging in there.

"I'm not one for saying 'just go an enjoy it'. You have to have pride in the jersey and let Celtic know they've been in a game."