Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Craig Morrison scored seven to extend his lead in the scoring table to 11 goals as Caberfeidh put Premiership bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll to the sword 9-1.

Newtonmore defended their league lead with a 1-0 home win over Beauly and champions Kingussie went second with a 2-0 success away to Kyles.

There was deadlock between Skye and Lovat, who drew 1-1 in Portree, and between Oban Camanachd and Kinlochshiel, who drew 2-2 at Mossfield.

Kilmallie are now just a point short of the top of the highly competitive National Division after a last minute 3-3 draw with Glenurquhart.

Morrison's goal rush included a hat trick in eight minutes and his haul already takes him to 19 for the season, 11 clear of Newtonmore's Iain Robinson.

However Cabers had to come from behind after Cailean MacLeod gave Mid Argyll a first-minute lead. Cabers' equaliser came from Kevin Bartlett and Gavin McLaughlin was Caberfeidh's other scorer.

It has been a season of contrast for Mid Argyll, who have reached the final in defence of the Celtic Society Cup but still seek their first league points and have a goal difference of minus 26 with the next worst team on minus two.

Struan Ross scored the only goal at Newtonmore after just six minutes.

Ruaridh Anderson and Thomas Borthwick were on target for Kingussie at opposite ends of the first half at Tighnabruich.

James Pringle gave Skye a first half lead and Greg Matheson equalised just before half time. Matheson again brought Lovat level soon after Ross Gordon edged Skye ahead for a second time.

Jordan Fraser put Kinlochshiel in front at Oban but Matthew Sloss won a second half point for Camanachd.

Seumas MacFarlane's last minute equaliser salvaged a point for home side Kilmallie from a second tier game which Glenurquhart had led 2-0 and 3-2.

Inveraray defeated bottom National Division side Strathglass 2-0 and Col Glen won 3-2 at Fort William.

Tayforth made the long journey to Ealing where they lost 1-0 in the Bullough Cup, the South junior championship, to the English Shinty Association who made a rare competitive outing.