Shinty: Champions Kingussie beat Oban Camanachd to go third

By Charles BannermanBBC Scotland

From the section Scotland

An early goal from James Falconer earned Kingussie victory over Oban Camanachd

Premiership champions Kingussie leapfrogged Oban Camanachd into third place with a 1-0 victory at The Dell.

Leaders Newtonmore maintained their unbeaten record with a 3-1 win over Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer. Beauly reversed the previous Saturday's cup loss to Skye with a 3-1 scoreline in Portree.

Lovat edged Kyles 2-1 at Tighnabruich and Kinlochshiel overcame hosts Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2.

The highlight of the first round of the Camanachd Cup for lower league clubs was Bute's 3-1 home win over Inveraray from the division above them.

An early goal from James Falconer confirmed the points for Kingussie.

Iain Robinson put Newtonmore 2-0 up in half an hour and although Craig Morrison made the half time score 2-1, Craig MacLeod regained Newtonmore's two goal advantage early in the second half.

David MacLean and Ross Forbes gave Beauly a 3-1 interval advantage and Finlay MacLennan scored a third before Ross Gordon's late response for Skye.

Greg Matheson drew first blood for Lovat after just nine minutes and Duncan Davidson made it 2-0 midway through the second half. Scott MacDonald's last minute reply for Kyles was too little too late.

Finlay MacRae, Keith MacRae and Jordan Fraser produced a 3-0 lead for Kinlochshiel and Caliean MacLeod made it 3-1 on the stroke of half time. Jordan Fraser grabbed his second and Mid Argyll's Ruairidh Ralston rounded off for Mid Argyll who remain the only club without a point.

Rory MacDonald and Josh Cowan sent Bute into the Camanachd Cup last 16 which includes the Premiership clubs.

Fort William, 3-0 winners of the Great Glen derby against Glenurquhart, will join them along with Fort's local rivals Kilmallie who beat Strathglass 3-1 and Lochaber, 4-2 winners over Inverness.

