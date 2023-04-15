Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Skye beat Beauly by five goals to one

Both holders of shinty's area championships progressed to the semi-finals with comfortable wins.

In the north, Grand Slam holders Kingussie eliminated Lovat 3-0 in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup.

Glenurquhart became the only National Division side in the last four with a 1-0 success in Inverness while Skye progressed with a 5-1 romp at Beauly, as did Newtonmore, 4-1 away to Lochaber.

Holders Glasgow Mid Argyll swept lower league Ardnamurchan aside 9-0 in the SSF Celtic Society Cup in the south, where Kyles defeated Bute 4-0 and Inveraray eliminated Col Glen 3-0.

The big Lochaber league derby, where Fort William cruised home 4-1 against Kilmallie to end their 100% record, lost none of its sparkle despite being in the second tier this season.

A very early and a very late goal from Kingussie's Ruaraidh Anderson bracketed one from Roddy Young at Kiltarlity. Glenurquhart's David MacLennan was the only scorer in the Highland capital. Ross Gordon opened early for Skye in Beauly and, after Robbie Brindle's equaliser, Ruaraidh MacLeod scored a hat-trick and Jordan Murchison rounded off.

Newtonmore responded to Duncan MacKinnon's goal for Lochaber with two from Struan Ross and one each from Michael Russell and Fraser MacKintosh.

One-way traffic in Glasgow featured Calum McLay scoring four for Mid Argyll. John McNulty got two and Craig Anderson, John Sweeney and Ryan Harrison grabbed one each.

A double from Will Cowie and one apiece from Scott MacDonald and Finan Kennedy took Kyles through comfortably on Bute.

Allan MacDonald, Campbell Watt and Fraser Watt were all on target for Inveraray at The Winterton.

In the Lochaber derby, Victor Smith put Fort William ahead after just two minutes and went on to complete a hat-trick. Kilmallie's Calum MacDougall made the half-time score 2-1 and Calum Shepherd was Fort's other scorer early in the second half.