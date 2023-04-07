Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Walsall Hunters and Wolverhampton Wolfpack are among the sides taking part

Birmingham Bulls begin the defence of their British Kabaddi League title at WV Aldersley in Wolverhampton on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bulls won the inaugural competition last year in an eight-team format - and that has been extended to 10 teams from across the UK.

Walsall Hunters host the next round of matches before two competitions in Birmingham and Glasgow in May.

The games are being streamed on the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

Glasgow Unicorns and Edinburgh Eagles are representing Scottish kabaddi, with Manchester Raiders, Leicester Warriors, Wolverhampton Wolfpack, Harrow Heroes, Nottingham Royals and Luton Bengal Tigers the other six teams taking part.

The West Midlands will host the Kabaddi World Cup in 2025 and Joel Lavery, strategic lead of the West Midlands Growth Company, told the BBC: "We're delighted to welcome the British Kabaddi League to WV Aldersley sports village.

"Kabaddi is so accessible. You don't need infrastructure; it's groups of friends playing together. We think the future is to embed it in our schools across the Midlands."

British Kabaddi chief executive Prem Singh steers the progress of the two Scottish teams, adding Poland international players to local talent who often have backgrounds in wrestling, mixed martial arts and judo.

"The three new teams - Luton, Harrow and Nottingham, with London Lions not competing this year - are looking competitive and they're representing their communities," he said.

"We are hoping for a successful tournament and we'll see who is crowned worthy champions."