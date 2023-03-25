Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Newtonmore advanced after seeing off Kinlochshiel

Caberfeidh failed to repeat their league victory over Kingussie as they lost 2-0 to the holders in the MacTavish Cup at Strathpeffer.

Lovat came back from 2-0 down to eliminate Kilmallie 3-2 in Kiltarlity, and it was 2-0 for Newtonmore over visitors Kinlochshiel.

Skye edged Fort William 3-2 after extra time and Beauly ousted hosts Strathglass 5-1 at Cannich.

Oban Camanachd overwhelmed visitors Kyles 4-0 in the Mowi Premiership.

Ruaraidh Anderson and Savio Genini both found the net for Kingussie in the first half and Cabers were unable to respond.

At Balgate, Martin Stewart and Lewis Birrell had Kilmallie 2-0 up within 25 minutes and it was into the second half before Marc MacLachlan responded. Greg Matheson equalised and MacLachlan completed his double with Lovat's winner.

Craig MacLeod opened for Newtonmore just before the break and Craig MacIsaac confirmed their progress.

Ross Gordon grabbed an opener for Skye midway through the first half, but Victor Smith's penalty and Jack Fraser made it 2-1 for Fort William by the hour. James Pringle's equaliser sent the tie to extra time where Sam Stubbs got Skye's winner with eight minutes remaining.

Jack MacDonald scored an early opener for Beauly. Penri Jones soon responded, only for MacDonald to put Beauly ahead again. Ross Forbes, Robbie Brindle and David MacLean then put the tie well beyond the reach of Strathglass.

Louie MacFarlane converted two penalties for Oban whose other goals came from Daniel MacCuish and Matthew Sloss.

Lochaber went top of the National Division with a comfortable 5-1 home win over newly promoted Col Glen who suffered their first defeat.

The remaining second tier game between Inveraray and Oban Celtic was goalless.