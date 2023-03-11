Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Beauly got off to a winning start on their Premiership adventure

Beauly made a belated Premiership debut with a stirring 2-1 defeat of Kinlochshiel at Braeview on week two of the new season.

Kingussie also made a delayed start to the defence of their league crown and Grand Slam, beating Lovat 2-0.

Newtonmore overwhelmed Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-0 at the Eilan, while Kyles and Caberfeidh shared four goals at Tighnabruich.

National Division newcomers Col Glen remain unbeaten after securing their first victory, 2-1 away to Glenurquhart.

Ross Forbes scored Beauly's first ever Premiership goal after half an hour and Keith MacRae's equaliser midway through the second half provided Shiel with only two minutes' relief before Finlay MacLennan's winner.

A frozen pitch at Kiltarlity forced a switch of Kingussie's opener to The Dell where Roddy Young opened midway through the first half and James Falconer added another in the second.

Three miles away, Iain Robinson produced a double for Newtonmore in the first half, matched in the second by Michael Russell whose tally included a late penalty.

Innes MacDonald opened for Kyles in the dying minutes of the first half although Craig Morrison still managed to equalise before half time. Morrison then put Caberfeidh ahead but Scott MacDonald grabbed a point for the home side.

Andrew MacVicar and Daniel MacDonald gave Col Glen an early 2-0 lead at Drumnadrochit. David MacLennan pulled one back but the scoring was all over within half an hour.

Also in the National Division, Calum MacDougall got a hat-trick as Kilmallie scored five for the second week in a row, with a Fraser Watt treble in reply from visitors Inveraray.