Random drug testing will be implemented throughout the new shinty season, which gets underway this weekend.

The Camanachd Association, which runs the sport, has engaged UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) to do the testing.

Association president Steven MacKenzie hopes it will reduce drug taking in the game and shinty communities generally.

"It's more of a societal issue around recreational drugs. I don't think there's a massive issue around performance-enhancing," he said.

"We've learnt from UKAD that some recreational drugs can give a performance-enhancing element although I don't believe that would be why players are taking it.

"We are just keen to support our communities, our clubs and the players themselves to lead as healthy a lifestyle as possible."

Testing was briefly introduced in the 1990s but its use was not able to be extended on grounds of cost.

MacKenzie says potential punishments have not been decided and the association is mindful of the fact the sport is amateur.

"We aren't looking to ban anyone here," he added.

"My own take on it is that if someone takes an over-the-counter medicine that contains a banned substance, I think that would be harsh to apply strict liability in shinty. I don't think really that's what we are aiming at.

"If people are taking performance-enhancing banned substances purposely, that's obviously not a level playing field and that would be something we would want to address."

Hugh Dan MacLennan, a shinty historian and broadcaster, welcomed the reintroduction of testing as "a very positive move" for wider society by discouraging potential drug taking among players.

"I've been wanting this to come in for some time because the Camanachd Association needs to be proactive in dealing with a situation which is as Steven says a societal issue," he said.

"It's an issue which affects the Highlands and Islands and most of the shinty-playing areas, who are all very much aware of some incidents of young people sadly passing away and on some occasions suggestions drugs may or may not have been involved.

"A Highland GP at a workshop about a week ago said it would be inconceivable if there weren't drugs in shinty."