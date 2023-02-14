Badenoch Ladies pose with the Valerie Fraser Camanchd Cup winners 2022

Shinty's first women and girls' development officer says growing female participation in Scotland and equality with the men's game are her targets.

Kirsty Lobban takes up the new role created by the Camanachd Association and government agency sportscotland.

The initial aim is to have 10% more women and girls playing within four years and to add to the 22 teams.

"I'm really familiar with more barriers that girls face growing up playing sport," Lobban, 26, told BBC Scotland.

"I really have a passion for breaking down those barriers.

"There are a lot of clubs in the Central Belt area, which is where I'll be based. I'll get into the clubs to find out what they need. I want to get as many women and girls as possible playing the game."

The former Scottish junior squash champion will split her time between this new shinty role and her development position with Scottish Squash, which she began almost a year ago.

She added: "I grew up in Inverness and that's where shinty is very popular so I knew all about the game before picking up this role.

"In sport it's not necessarily about becoming the best player in the world; it's about doing something once or twice a week that you love with a group of people that you love spending time with, and I think shinty is a fantastic sport for facilitating that.

"There are 22 teams across three divisions so far. I have to pay tribute to the amount of work the Women's Camanachd Association has put in to develop the game to where it is now.

"I hope to get more teams involved but to also have a broader spectrum of people within each of those teams and to get the community involved.

"There's no reason why we can't be right up there with the men. For some people that might sound quite ambitious but the sky is the limit."

Ronald Ross, shinty's national development manager, said: "Growing the women's game is one of the 'Game Changers' from our strategic plan and Kirsty's role will be integral to that.

"We have to thank sportscotland for their funding and we hope that this post can develop from part-time over the coming years. Women and girls are a priority for the Camanachd Association and this post reaffirms that commitment."