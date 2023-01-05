It's January and Scottish football fans watch on with excitement as the transfer window is thrown open.

Dealings are usually a lot harder to come by this time of year. Still, supporters will be hoping for some bargain buys and liquid-football loans this January.

BBC Scotland asked fans to list exactly what their respective clubs need. So who should be after Billy Gilmour, who would be improved with Willie Miller at centre-half and who currently has a goalie that gives one fan the fear?

Celtic

Peter: I would like to have an out-and-out striker, capable of scoring 30 goals per season.

Gerry: We need a higher quality striker in the same mould as Giakoumakis. After the success of Carter-Vickers coming from Tottenham's reserves, why not head into the EPL market for reserves, who are overlooked by big money buys?

Anon: I still think another striker is key, someone with experience in front of goal. Another couple on the wings or defence but other than that, with Johnson and Iwata, I think the squad is complete now.

Anon: Would like to see another centre-back and defensive midfielder. It's about keeping Abada and O'Riley too. If a big offer comes in for Juranovic, then so be it, but keep the the other two.

Rangers

Ronnie: A top goalkeeper. Another centre-back, alongside Goldson. I still think we need a centre-forward - despite Colak's goals, he does nothing else in a game. We have an abundance of average players who should be moved on. Matondo, Davies, Sands, Wright and fan favourite Jack.

David: Rangers need to strengthen throughout the core of the team. In this window, a first-team defender and a midfielder are a must. If Roofe cannot get fit then a striker as well. Summer will need to see a new goalkeeper or give the gloves to McCrorie.

William: A new goalkeeper, a midfielder or two - say Billy Gimour with another playmaker. A new centre-back, possibly Porteous of Hibs. Maybe another winger like Kent, who we need to re-sign along with Morelos.

Rab: An aggressive, dynamic midfielder and a right winger with genuine pace and a trick or two about them. Badly needed.

Hearts

Hearts are on the look out for a new centre-half after losing Craig Halkett to injury

James: Callum Paterson is a definite. A couple of big, monster defenders, and three more Shanklands!

Keith: Spine needed. Centre back. Attacking central midfielder. Striker.

Calum: No one in mind, but a tall and powerful centre-back would be perfect. Callum Paterson, too, of course. And I wouldn't mind a young, Scottish midfielder with high prospects too.

Kevin: I would like us to move on some fringe players before anything else. Then bring in quality, such Yutaro Oda and Callum Paterson. Definitely another centre-back. Overall though, keeping players fit is the must for a successful second half to the season.

Aberdeen

Nigel: We need to sign two good defenders as soon as possible. It probably requires £10m to shore up that leaky defence.

Graeme: We absolutely need Derek McInnes back at the helm, and to bring in a defence, a creative midfielder and swap out two strikers.

Ross: Some excess wages to be cut. Lewis and Ramirez aren't worth the money they are paid to just be warming the bench. Watkins is also an excessive wage to be playing only a bit part. Polvara would be best put out on loan as well. Six months in the lower leagues would be far better for him than not getting any game time.

Tom: I'd make the back four: Miller, McLeish, Kennedy, and McKimmie. At their current age, they'd still do better than the present back line.

St Mirren

Andrew: A left-back is needed as cover for Tait. Two centre-midfielders, if Baccus and Erhahon leave, or play Dylan Reid. A winger, if Olusanya goes on loan. A forward, if Brophy leaves. Bring back one of Offord/Jamieson from loan. There's probably enough defensive cover if Shaughnessy leaves.

Bobby: Should the rumours of regular starters, Erhahon & Baccus, leaving in the January window transpire, then hopefully Robinson has one or two replacements lined up. With Henderson, another midfielder, sent to Inverness on loan we would be much weakened in the midfield area.

Livingston

Stuart: The transfer window is open and it can close as quickly as possible for me. For a club like Livingston, you get the fear around losing what you have more than what comes in. I think we've got a great squad and other than getting in a penalty taker, I think we're well covered when we get the injured players back.

St Johnstone

David: Playing five at the back needs to stop. Bring in a left-sided attacking midfielder to play opposite Drey Wright in a more advanced role. Get some wide men to play passes to, instead of relying on wing-backs to make runs throughout the game.

Anon: The reason we lost to Hearts was the lack of a combative midfielder. We allowed Hearts to carry the ball forward unchallenged, which led to two goals. Apart from that we did well and matched Hearts in most other areas.

Ian: They need a strong defence, and the strength of putting the ball in the back of the net.

Hibernian

Hibs' Lee Johnson is a manager under pressure after nine defeats in the last 11 games

Kyle: It'll be interesting to see who comes and goes, but the main thing is we need two or three quality signings, not five or six potentially good signings. I trust Lee Johnson. We'll just have to wait and find out.

Kenny: We need a new manager. He keeps telling us that the team are going in the right direction. The only direction at the moment is down. They don't even look fit. This is the worst Hibs team I have seen over the last 25 years.

Tim: It's been a hard season so far, but we're not far behind at all. Need to offload the fringe players and maybe loan the young ones who are not getting regular game time. We require a quality, experienced, left centre-back and centre-mid - minimum.

Anon: We have an owner learning the game who is investing. We won't deliver in less than five years so we need patience… I doubt our fans can wait - so will forever be disappointed!

Kilmarnock

Al: I think Derek McInnes has to try and offload a few players - such as Shaw, McInroy, and Jones. We need to strengthen in midfield. With Lafferty coming back, he could be a key man to link with Robinson up front. If we start picking up away points, there is no reason why we can't push for top six.

Anna: If anything, we need more firepower up front, because we can't always rely on Kyle Lafferty for goals. Kyle Vassell is a start, but we should be playing two up front because one striker up front does not work.

Tom: McInnes needs to wake up to the fact that Alston, Polworth, Shaw and Lyons are not Premiership class. They need to be off the books and the money saved put to far better use. We need a more settled side.

Motherwell

Anna: We need a centre-half pairing like Hartley and Aldred. Both would run through a brick wall and drag the rest of the team with them. They were also constant threats at corners and set pieces. Reinforcements desperate up front. We must get a goalscorer.

David: I think Motherwell need to get rid of a few players, who I won't name, and bring in a lot better. We need strength in the midfield and attack for sure but the defence needs strengthened.

Aaron: First of all, get Matt Penney signed permanently. Then, we need another centre-back - Peter Hartley was recently released by his club. I would like a new striker, like a Cole Stockton, to provide a serious challenge for Kevin van Veen.

Dundee United

Richard: We are starting to improve, but need a better goalkeeper and holding midfielder. Steven Fletcher has been immense but needs more support, so a more attacking midfielder would be good.

Gordon: Too many average players in too many positions. Cull the squad and invest in youth and bring in a few more experienced players who are tried and tested. Tony Watt has not worked out, so move him on if possible. Bring in a goalkeeper who doesn't have you covering your eyes when ever the ball comes in the box.

George: Need a good goalie. And what is happening with Tony Watt?

Ross County

Alistair: There are enough chances in a game but no one is able to finish them. It is obvious that a goal scorer is needed but where do you find such a player in January? Not looking too clever at the moment.

Derek: Buy Liam Boyce.