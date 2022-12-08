Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Paralympic-winning ski duo Neil and Andrew Simpson have become the first winter sports athletes to be named Scottish Sportsperson of the Year.

Jake Wightman and Laura Muir were named male and female athlete of the year respectively at the 2022 Scottish Sports Awards.

Eve Muirhead's Olympic gold medal-winning curling rink took the team of the year title.

And athletics' Eilish McColgan had the sporting moment of the year.

She was rewarded at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre for her memorable 10,000m Commonwealth Games victory at Birmingham 2022.

The Simpson brothers, who also took the Para Athlete of the Year award, claimed Britain's first male Paralympic gold on snow at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

They had earlier won super combined silver at the World Championships in Norway before triumphing in the men's super-G competition and also picking up a bronze in the super combined in China.

Neil Simpson told the Team Scotland website it was "a great way to cap off an amazing year for us both", while guide Andrew added "at the start of the year, we could never have believed any of this would happen".

Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith took the team award after securing Britain's first Olympic curling title in 20 years, followed by the European title and top spot in the world rankings.

Meanwhile, David Murdoch was named coach of the year following a successful year for British and Scottish curling.

Wightman was rewarded for his 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon, followed by medals at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, while Muir secured four medals from four major finals, including Commonwealth and European 1500m gold.

Niamh Mitchell was Young Athlete of the Year following her victory at the European Junior Boxing Championships - the first Scottish female boxer to win gold at a major international event.

Meanwhile, retired motor racing driver Dario Franchitti, the four-time IndyCar Series champion and three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, became the 99th inductee into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame.