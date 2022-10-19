Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000m and silver in the 5,000m at this year's Commonwealth Games

The 10,000m records set by Eilish McColgan in the 2022 Great Scottish Run have been invalidated after the course was found to be 150m short.

The Commonwealth Games champion, 31, ran what was a new British record and surpassed her own European mark by finishing in 30 minutes 18 seconds.

But human error meant an area was not laid out in line with agreed plans.

"We have been in touch with Eilish to explain and to apologise," said Paul Foster of the Great Run Company.

It is the second time the Great Scottish Run has fallen short after the half-marathon course in 2016 was found to be about 150m shy in distance.

That error invalidated the record set by Scotsman Callum Hawkins, who won this year's men's half marathon in 1:03:35 ahead of Adam Craig and his brother Derek.

The Great Run Company say the error had a marginal knock on to the half marathon, but it was within tolerance and the course was valid.

The records for McColgan, who shaved one second off her previous best in the race in Glasgow on 2 October, capped a stand-out year for the Dundonian after her first major title in the Commonwealth Games 10,000m and a silver in the 5,00m.

"We will be reviewing our internal processes to ensure we cannot make this mistake again," added Foster, the chief executive of the organisers.

"There are no excuses for this happening and we're very sorry. We know we've let our customers down."

The Newcastle-based company said after the 2016 that several extra check steps had been implemented to ensure the situation would not be repeated.

The event attracted about 20,000 runners - doing 10,000m or half marathons - and was the first Great Scottish Run to take place in three years after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.