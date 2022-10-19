Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The 10,000m records set by Eilish McColgan in the 2022 Great Scottish Run have been invalidated after the course was found to be 150m short.

The Commonwealth Games champion, 31, ran what was a new British record and surpassed her own European mark by finishing in 30 minutes 18 seconds.

Human error led to an area not being laid out in line with agreed plans.

"We have been in touch with Eilish to explain and to apologise," said Paul Foster of the Great Run Company.

