Skye got the better of Beauly

Skye are on the brink of the Mowi National Division title and confirming their promotion to the Premiership after a 2-0 away victory over Beauly.

Kilmallie were relegated from the top flight following a 4-0 defeat by Oban Camanachd at Mossfield. Caberfeidh wound up their season with a 1-0 home win over Lovat.

And the Sutherland Cup final for the game's reserve team championship went to extra time, in which Newtonmore came twice from behind to edge Lovat 3-2.

The National Division contenders lined up both with 11 wins out of 12 and a draw with each other, but with Beauly's better goal difference placing extra pressure on the island side.

The game appeared determined to remain goalless, making it advantage Beauly, but in the last quarter, Ross Gordon gave Skye a lead which James Pringle doubled. Both sides wrap up their seasons with a game against Inveraray, with Skye requiring just a single point for top spot.

Kilmallie held Oban Camanachd for the first half, but in the second Daniel Madej scored a hat-trick in 15 minutes for the home side before a goal from Innes Jackson finally confirmed the Lochaber side's fate.

An early Craig Morrison penalty got the points for Caberfeidh against Lovat, who could still oust their opponents from the top half of the table with three points from their four remaining games.

At Drumnadrochit, Ryan Ferguson got an early opener for Lovat, which Newtonmore veteran Glen MacKintosh neutralised. Raymond Rennie put the Kiltarlity side ahead for a second time, again to be pegged back by MacKintosh before Evan Menzies' winner for Newtonmore four minutes short of a shootout.