Beauly beat Inveraray to lift Ferguson Balliemore Cup

Beauly lifted the Ferguson Balliemore Cup, shinty's intermediate championship, with a clear 5-1 victory over Inveraray at Fort William.

There was further woe for the Mowi Premiership's bottom two. Fort William were overwhelmed 7-1 by Caberfeidh, whose Craig Morrison scored five, while Kilmallie, still three points behind Fort, lost 4-1 to Kinlochshiel. Oban Camanachd had a 2-0 away victory over Kyles.

Skye reduced Beauly's advantage in the National Division to two points with a 7-0 thrashing of Oban Celtic.

Euan MacCormick got Beauly's opener before a goal rush in the last six minutes of the first half from Robbie Brindle, David MacLean and Ross Forbes settled the game, despite an interruption from Inveraray's Lewis MacNicol. MacLean then extended Beauly's lead in the second half.

Singles from Logan Beaton and Kevin Bartlett at Strathpeffer supplemented Craig Morrison's five and Lewis Morrison got Fort's consolation at 4-0.

Daniel Stewart gave home side Kilmallie a ray of hope, but that was snuffed out in just a minute by Duncan Mathieson. Kinlochshiel's MacRae clan then weighed in with a goal apiece from Duncan, Keith and John, all in nine minutes before half time.

At Tighnabruich, Malcolm Clark and Daniel Cameron scored for Oban Camanachd at either extremity of the first half and Camanachd held on despite a red card for Daniel MacVicar.

Skye's seven-goal thrashing of visitors Oban Celtic was complete before half time. Jordan Murchison did most of the damage with four goals, while Sorley MacDonald scored two and Ross MacKinnon one.

The other National Division game produced a 3-3 draw in Fife between Aberdour and Lochaber.

Newtonmore beat Lovat 7-1 in the final of the Strathdearn Cup, the North reserve championship, headed by two each from veterans Glen MacKintosh and Evan Menzies, still active at reserve level.

Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Kilmory 2-0 in the final of the South equivalent, the Bullough Cup.