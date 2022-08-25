Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers edged by PSV Eindhoven 3-2 on aggregate to reach the group stage

Celtic will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage as Rangers take on runners up Liverpool.

The Parkhead club will also play RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in group F.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers welcome Ajax of the Netherlands and Serie A's Napoli to Ibrox along with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Celtic qualified as Scottish champions while Rangers defeated PSV Eindhoven in the play-offs.

It is the first time in 15 years two Scottish teams have reached the group stage of Europe's top competition, with Rangers making a return after a 12-year absence.

Glasgow rivals Celtic last reached the Champions League in 2017-18.

Real, who defeated Liverpool in Paris to become European champions for the 14th time in May, have only played Celtic twice competitively in a two-legged European Cup tie in 1980. The Spaniards triumphed 3-2 on aggregate, having lost 2-0 at Celtic Park in the first leg.

Celtic and RB Leipzig share a win each having met in 2018, while Shakhtar having faced the Glasgow side four times, with two wins each.

Rangers and Liverpool have never played each other in a competitive match before, while it will also be a first meeting with Napoli.

Matchday one will take place on 6/7 September, with the group stage being completed on 1/2 November.