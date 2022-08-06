Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kyles were beaten Lovat in the Camanachd Cup semi-final

Marc MacLachlan's late strike sealed Lovat's berth in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup final as his side edged Kyles.

Lovat will face Kingussie or Oban Camanachd, who meet next weekend, in next month's showpiece.

Kingussie suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 1-0 away to Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership, but remain seven points clear.

Kilmallie's prospects of top-flight survival took another big blow after a 5-1 defeat by Caberfeidh.

Greg Matheson got an early opener for Lovat and added a second with a perfectly timed run on to a free hit midway through the first half of the cup semi-final at Fort William.

However, Roddy MacDonald soon hit back and four minutes into first-half stoppage time, Ross MacRae equalised with a penalty.

Kyles exerted massive pressure for much of the second half, prompting some inspired goalkeeping from Stuart MacDonald.

But then, as normal time gave way to stoppage time, MacLachlan grabbed Lovat's winner from 15 yards.

John MacRae's 15th-minute effort proved decisive for Kinlochshiel, who now lead Newtonmore on goal difference in second place.

Caberfeidh asserted themselves in the first seven minutes with a trademark early double from Craig Morrison. Ben MacDonald soon got a third before a further double, the second a penalty, from Kevin Bartlett.

Daniel Stewart then added the home side's consolation.

Kilmallie are now three points adrift of safety with two extra games played and a goal disadvantage of 37.

Skye and Inveraray improved their National Division promotion prospects when the Islanders beat Aberdour 7-0 in Portree, where Ross Gordon scored four, while the Argyll side won 5-0 away to Lochaber.

Oban Celtic beat Strathglass 3-0 at Ganavan in the same league.