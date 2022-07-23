Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie v Newtonmore

Iain Robinson's hat-trick for Newtonmore in a 3-3 Mowi Premiership draw denied local rivals Kingussie their 20th straight win of the season.

Second-place More battled back from 3-1 down to contain Kingussie's lead to eight points.

Caberfeidh eased away from the relegation zone with a 4-0 success at Fort William.

Oban Camanachd cemented their place in the top half of the table with a 4-1 home win over Lovat.

Beauly cruised into the final of the Ferguson Balliemore Cup with a 9-0 thrashing of Col Glen.

At The Dell, James Falconer and Roddy Young had Kingussie 2-0 up midway through the first half, but Robinson soon pulled one back.

Savio Genini restored Kingussie's cushion just after the hour but Robinson again promptly replied. His equaliser with nine minutes remaining ended Kingussie's perfect record.

A Craig Morrison hat-trick, completed in stoppage time and following Graham Bartlett's opener, was more than enough to take Caberfeidh three points clear of the relegation battle, where Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll are a point above Kilmallie.

Daniel MacVicar opened early for Oban Camanachd and Fraser Heath equalised with a second-half penalty. A double from Malcolm Clark and one from Daniel Madej sealed it for Camanachd.

Five different players scored for Beauly, with doubles for Robbie Brindle, Sean Stewart and David MacLean.

Oban Celtic edged Glenurquhart 2-1 in the National Division where Skye defeated Strathglass 4-0.