St Johnstone's cup double is going to seem a distant memory this season, according to the podcast team

With the league season poised to roar into action on Saturday, we asked members of the 'View From The Terrace' podcast to put their neck on the line and make some predictions.

The pod is known for its irreverent look at Scottish football and their predictions did not disappoint. Expect the unexpected.

We will get straight to their answers, because the lads know how to talk...

Signing of the summer

Craig G Telfer Dundee United getting Dylan Levitt. Superb business and the kind of player that can push them on to exciting levels. After starring on loan from Manchester United last season, I thought his destination lay elsewhere, so to recruit him on a permanent basis is a real coup.

Tony Anderson Look no further than Elie 'Don't mess with the' Youan. A young French striker who can play as winger or centre-forward and is faster than Martin Boyle getting a backie on Alan O'Brien's motorbike being towed by Ivan Sproule's Ferrari. I've assessed the player extensively while hungover on a Megabus from London to Bristol using the scouting software 'YouTube', which also includes an incredible minimal tech soundtrack. So, tell your friends you can trust me on this one.

Joel Sked Alexandro Bernabei. Straight away, he has excitement levels up as he is South American. The first Argentine to play for Celtic, he is what you would describe as an attacking full-back. His link-up with Jota down the left has real potential to mimic Kieran Tierney and Scott Sinclair.

Shaughan McGuigan Am I completely biased? Absolutely, but it's undoubtedly Dylan Easton for Raith Rovers. His debut against Peterhead was the most impressive since Arctic Monkeys released their 2006 album 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not'. He bagged a hat-trick, as well as an assist, in the 6-0 win. His movement, work-rate, vision and touch are all exceptional.

Story of the season

Telfer I've got a bad feeling that this could be a difficult 'second season' for Arbroath. Not only will they fail to finish in the top four, they'll bobble towards the bottom of the Championship.

Anderson The Open Goal Broomhill project will invoke opinion from all corners. It will be box office to see how a returning player like Paul Slane and how a brand new manager in Si Ferry, both strong personalities in Scottish football, get on. Seeing how the new-look Lowland League develops will interest people who have never given it a second thought. Will the new movement of B Teams create a more box office, fun league or will it just dilute the traditions of the game?

Sked Stenhousemuir, reluctantly. After 138 years, Stenny will finally win a league title. After initial struggles under Stephen Swift last season they improved and I do like the look of their recruitment. Big names who you think will stroll it at that level usually go one way - not very well. But I reckon Craig Bryson will buck the trend.

McGuigan Bonnyrigg Rose. I'm quite jealous of Bonnyrigg fans in terms of the journey they're on - from the Lowland League to the SPFL. Occasionally, teams below the SPFL have been labelled as ambitious because they've thrown money at the squad and facilities, but Bonnyrigg's success has been through a more organic approach, rather than bumper contracts to former SPFL stalwarts. With League Two as wide open as it's been in recent memory, Bonnyrigg may fancy their chances of a second consecutive promotion.

Dylan Easton is being tipped for a big season after success at Airdrie last term

Lower league hero

Telfer Stenhousemuir made one of the most eye-catching signings of the summer with the recruitment of Will Sewell from Largs Thistle. Sewell netted 41 times for 'Theesel' last term in the West of Scotland Football League and his athletic play and range of finishing should be a huge boon.

Anderson I'm no expert on the lower leagues but I was wooed by Dylan Easton last season at Airdrie. Players like Easton are why we love football; he has guile, an eye for a pass, a long 'banger' and plays off the cuff at times. We love the rough and tumble of the lower leagues and its madness is almost romanticised in our culture, but it is still impossible not to appreciate a gifted number 10 who can manipulate the ball.

Sked John McGlynn. Falkirk are heading into their fourth season in the third tier but McGlynn is just the man to get the Bairns back to a respectable position. He won it with Raith Rovers in two separate spells. Your pain is almost over, Falkirk fans.

McGuigan Falkirk may have been a team that's been extremely easy to laugh at in recent seasons, but their position as Scotland's banter club may be coming to an end. Recruitment looks good on paper, even if they lack a little depth in a squad set to do battle in a third tier which looks cut-throat.

Premiership strugglers

Telfer I can't see past St Johnstone. The squad somehow looks weaker than it did 12 months ago and Callum Davidson's Midas touch appears to have vanished. What God giveth with one hand (an unprecedented cup double), he taketh with the other (relegation in 2023).

Anderson It is really hard to look past St Johnstone. They obviously struggled last season and seem to be repeating the same issues in replacing stalwarts this summer again. They have been experts at evolving over the last decade, but it all seems a step too far this time now. Plus, they have had far too much success in the last decade and it is time to pay the piper with some misery!

Sked St Johnstone. It is hard to trust Callum Davidson's recruitment after last season and you have to question it again. He seems wedded to the 3-4-3 system and they've lost their better players from last season.

McGuigan There's a perception that you shouldn't look into League Cup results too much. New players are starting to gel, some managers treat it as an additional part of pre-season, so strange results can happen. But once in a while, a result or performance sticks out so much it's difficult not to think, 'they're in real bother'. To that end, step forward, St Johnstone! This season could be even more shambolic than the last.

Lee Johnson, look out...

Most bonkers moment

Telfer League One's Royal Rumble of down-on-their-luck full-time clubs, ambitious upstarts and part-time makeweights is sure to be a great laugh. It looks like a Football Manager save file gone awry. I'm especially looking forward to Falkirk inexplicably losing to FC Edinburgh in front of 499 supporters at the refurbished Meadowbank Stadium, keeping them in the third tier for another season.

Anderson Bold seagulls are a major issue in society and with the new catering at Hibs sure to prove popular, they will flock to Easter Road. Leith will become the epicentre of Scottish football's war on seagulls. This will unite all fans, the SPFL and the SFA. The tipping point will be as the Sportscene cameras pick up the sight of the first man (wee Lee Johnson) to be picked up and flown out of the ground by a seagull.

Sked Hearts finally winning in the league at St Johnstone. By the time Robbie Neilson takes his men to Perth in the final fixture of the year, it will be 4,428 days since the club tasted league success at McDiarmid Park. That's 12 years, one month and 15 days. An astonishingly bad record.

The thing you're most looking forward to

Telfer The unpredictability of League Two. For the past three seasons, there was a clear and obvious champion before a ball had even been kicked. That's not the case this time around - all 10 sides should see themselves as contenders for promotion.

Anderson Last season was a bit of a slog but with clubs flashing a bit of cash and loads of exotic foreigners coming in for the first time in a while, entertainment is guaranteed. There will be many humpty signings but a few absolutely magical ones too. No country puts a cool foreign name on a pedestal quite like Scotland and I absolutely love it!