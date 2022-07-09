Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The two surviving lower league sides in the Camanachd Cup were swept aside by Premiership opponents as Inveraray lost 3-0 away to Lovat and Skye went down 7-0 to Kingussie in Portree.

Oban Camanchd edged Kinlochshiel out with a single late goal at Balmacara and Caberfeidh thrashed Caberfeidh 7-0 in a big Premiership relegation four-pointer.

Beauly remain seven points clear in the National Division with a 4-0 success at Aberdour.

It took Lovat more than half an hour to open the scoring through Lewis Tawse and the issue was not settled until the latter stages by goals from Graeme MacMillan and Marc MacLachlan.

In one-way traffic on Skye as Roddy Young and James Falconer each scored twice and Savio Genini had Kingussie 5-0 up after just 33 minutes. Young completed his hat-trick early in the second half and Ruaridh Anderson rounded off a thumping cup win.

David Cameron grabbed Oban Camanachd's winner just as extra-time was beckoning.

Caberfeidh's Craig Morrison got their trademark early goal on his way to a tally of four. Ali MacLennan, Ben MacDonald and Kyle Grant also contributed one each.

Kilmallie are now a point adrift of local rivals Fort William and also have by far the worst goal difference.

A David MacLean hat-trick spearheaded Beauly's extension of their unbeaten National Division record following the same contribution from Findlay MacDonald in second placed Lochaber's 5-2 Friday night defeat of Strathglass.