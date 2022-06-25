Lovat got the better of Kinlochshiel

A spectacular first-half strike from John McNulty gave Glasgow Mid Argyll the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup for the first time in 42 years with a 1-0 defeat of Kyles Athletic in the final at Yoker.

And in the quarter-finals of the Artemis MacAulay Cup, Kingussie were 4-1 winners over Caberfeidh while Lovat edged Kinlochshiel 3-2 after extra time.

And Oban Camanachd beat Fort William 3-0 in the Mowi Premiership.

McNulty's strike came midway through the first half when he picked up the ball on the right and sent a subtly swerving shot across goal and just inside the left post. Shortly after, Kyles came close to an equaliser when Sorley Thomson hit the corresponding woodwork at the other end.

Brian Slattery almost grabbed a second for Mid Argyll just before half-time. Kyles piled on more and more pressure in the second half and a superb save from Jonathan Oates preserved Mid Argyll's lead as the city side, who have yet to win a league match, held on to take the south area title.

For the third Saturday in a row, Kingussie allowed Caberfeidh to take the lead and then struck back to extend their 100% season's record.

Craig Morrison got Cabers' now customary early opener before Savio Genini equalised. Roddy Young struck two decisive blows just before half time, and upgraded that to a hat-trick in just six minutes of play as Kingussie added to previous league and MacTavish Cup successes over Cabers.

Fraser Heath gave Lovat a first-half lead but Jordan Fraser's second-half equaliser for Shiel put the tie into extra time. Heath again edged the Kiltarlity side in front before Donald Nixon levelled. Only two minutes of extra time remained when Marc MacLachlan put Lovat through.

Conor Howe and Daniel MacVicar in the first half and Louie MacFarlane late on scored for Oban Camanachd, who move into the top half of the Premiership while Fort William remain just clear of the relegation zone.